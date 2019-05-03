Semenya verdict good for athletics in long run: AFI president

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : There was a time (the 1950s) in athletics when the International Olympic Committee actually asked female athletes to strip down in front of doctors to ensure that male athletes did not pose as women. Then, before the Olympics in Mexico in 1968 until it was proved inconclusive at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games, chromosome testing was the norm for sex verification. Following Caster Semenya’s victory in the 800m event in the 2009 Worlds, hormone testing was introduced.

The world of athletics has been giving out mixed reactions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict on Semenya on Wednesday. The South African Olympic champion lost her appeal against International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rules which required female athletes with higher testosterone levels to regulate their condition.

On Thursday, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said that the decision by IAAF will benefit athletics in the longer run. While it is not Semenya’s fault for being born with high levels of testosterone, Sumariwalla pointed out that the decision taken by IAAF is for the greater good. “While I feel bad for Semenya, I support the decision taken by IAAF as long as it makes the competition fair.

The IAAF has taken a lot of decisions to make sure that all athletes taking part have a fair opportunity to win. Instead of focussing on India, I think we should look at the bigger picture. If this decision is helping the majority of the athletes, then it is the way to go forward,” he said. Former athlete and 1986 Asian Games gold medallist PT Usha had shared the same sentiments.

The IAAF has not informed AFI about any possible Indian athletes who will be affected by the verdict. Sumariwalla said that it was not the duty of the AFI to check if any athlete will fall into the said category. “We are not supposed to identify the athletes. The IAAF will take a look at our athletes taking part in international competitions and will inform us if any of them have to undergo medical procedures to fit into the system,” Sumariwalla said. He also said that the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will conduct tests related to hyperandrogenism if required.

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand too suffered because of this issue back in 2014, when she was not selected by the AFI stating that hyperandrogenism had made her ineligible to participate in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. After a long battle, she was cleared to participate as the new IAAF rules only apply to those running between 400m and 1500m.