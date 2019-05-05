IAAF verdict on Semenya shake-up call in world of sports  

By Express News Service

We are in for a major shake-up in the wake of the ruling of the highest court in sports on Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya. It will have far-reaching repercussions, threatening to open a Pandora’s box, forcing other sportswomen to suppress their naturally high testosterone levels.The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a 2-1 ruling, upheld the proposed rules issued by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), saying they are discriminatory but that “such discrimination is necessary, reasonable and proportionate means” of “preserving integrity of female athletics.”

What it means in simple words is that the athlete’s biology gives her unfair advantage in a competition. Semenya was born with a Difference in Sexual Development (DSD) that pushes her testosterone levels very high. The South African, who dominated 800m for a decade, will no longer be allowed to compete in her pet event without hormone-suppressing medication before the competition.

The verdict could force other international federations to have a relook at the build of participants in women’s weightlifting, boxing, swimming, hockey and rugby. Even Semenya’s case started with her imposing build and speed that made others envy and wonder whether she was competing in a level-playing field.

The 28-year-old came up with a carefully worded statement and said she was not disheartened, vowing to fight back. “I know that the IAAF regulations have always targeted me specifically. For a decade it has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world.”

The IAAF ‘s contention has all through been that Semenya’s hyperandrogenism gave her an advantage over her rivals, obliquely hinting that she was above the female athletes. New eligibility rules for DSD athletes require the use of hormone-suppressants. Semenya challenged it in vain.

This will affect some other athletes, too, and they include two who competed with Semenya in the 800m at the Rio Olympics — Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi and Kenyan Margaret Wambui, as there have been questions over their testosterone levels. The decision makes it clear that women with high testosterone levels will have to be medically treated to compete as females in certain middle-distance events.

There is no such thing as level-playing field in sport. Competitors come in all sizes and some from privileged backgrounds to dominate the field. In fact, in athletics itself there are events where some seem to gain unfair advantage because of their build and strength.Two Indian women — Santhi Soundarajan and Dutee Chand — had to go through the humiliation. A depressed Santhi, whose 2006 Asian Games silver medal was taken away after a sex test, almost took the extreme step of trying to take her life before being saved by a friend. Today she is a coach with the Sports Development Authority of India.

Dutee took her case to CAS, successfully challenging the IAAF’s hyperandrogenism policy and returned to win silver in 100m and 200m at last year’s Asian Games. Naturally, she feels for the South African.

The verdict is bound to kick up a storm as Semenya has received enormous support, even from the United Nations. Researchers insist that testosterone cannot be the sole arbiter to determine gender. The UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution last month branding the IAAF rules “unnecessary, humiliating and harmful”.(The writer is a veteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)