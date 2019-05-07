Home Sport Other

Jinson Johnson confident of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Johnson had to pull out of Doha Asian Athletics Championships due to calf injury while competing in the 800m there, which forced him to stay away from 1500m event.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jinson Johnson (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Asian Games champion Jinson Johnson, India's premier middle-distance runner, says he is very much capable of qualifying for the 1500 metres event at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The qualification mark is set at 3:35 for Tokyo but the gold at Rio came in 3:50. The IAAF has made qualifications tougher. Nevertheless, for several years I have been doing things which were not done by my compatriots. I can springing surprises," he told PTI in an interview here.

The ace runner was in the city for the unveiling of 12th edition of TCS World 10K 'Finisher's Tee'.

Johnson's personal best time is 3:37.86, which he set at Gold Coast CWG, last year.

Johnson said he understands the requirements of IAAF to have only 40-45 participants to make the event highly competitive and that's why the qualification parameters for the World Championships and the Olympics are tough.

The Kerala athlete managed to qualify for the Asian Championships in 1500m despite a niggling calf injury and a below-par show at Federation Cup, which was his first competition this season.

Johnson had to pull out of Doha Asian Athletics Championships due to calf injury while competing in the 800m there, which forced him to stay away from 1500m event.

"These are ups and downs of the sports. I have always performed well in international competitions. Though I did not get any medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, I got the national record in 1500m," he said.

Johnson had finished fifth at 2018 CWG with a timing of 3:37.86 to break past Bahadur Prasad's 23-year-old mark.

Two months later, he broke Sriram Singh's 42-year-old record in 800m.

The IAAF Gold Label Race will be flagged off from Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Jinson Johnson
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp