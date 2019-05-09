Home Sport Other

IPKL a new avenue for kabaddi talent in the country

The Indo-International Pr­e­mier Kabaddi League has in that aspect scored its fi­rst point even before an actual ‘ra­id’ has been made after being welcomed by all quarters po­st the announcement

Published: 09th May 2019

By S Rajarathinam
Express News Service

When legal adversaries ack­n­o­wledge the public ma­ni­fe­s­t­a­t­ion of your side of a co­urt arg­u­ment, it should give you im­­­­­­­­mense satisfaction. The Indo-International Pr­e­mier Kabaddi League (IPKL) has in that aspect scored its fi­rst point even before an actual ‘ra­id’ has been made after being welcomed by all quarters po­st the announcement of its sc­­hedule and being banned by none.

With the opening day of the IPKL on May 13th at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium drawing nearer, it is natural to have some speculation regarding the future of players, given the present existence of two leagues and two bodies.

However, let me put all speculation to rest by saying that nowhere in the world has more game time and and additional sporting platform ever worked to the detriment of players. On the contrary, they have always worked to their benefit.

Examples and precedents exist in this country itself. A certain Ambati Rayudu, one remembers, used to play in a different T20 cricket league to the one, which dominates today, but the talent that he was, could never be kept out of the mainstream limelight.

Similarly in football, we have seen more than one top national property exist simultaneously for over three years now. As much as some key stakeholders have reported having experienced some financial distress, the player community has continued to benefit.
In fact, the IPKL is fairly certain, that through its planned 44 league games across the cities of Pune, Mysore and Bengaluru in the inaugural edition, a new crop of young, talented and dynamic kabaddi stars are all set to emerge.

As we embark upon this new dream, my mind goes back to my playing days and the euphoria of winning the Asian Games gold for the country for the very first time. How we wish we had so many avenues to play and pursue our passion. 

(The writer is an Arjuna awardee. The views expressed here are strictly personal and does not reflect those of this newspaper.)

