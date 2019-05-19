Home Sport Other

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand reveals she is in same-sex relationship

The 23-year-old sprinter said that she got the confidence to speak about her relationship after the Supreme Court’s historic decision to decriminalise Section 377.

Published: 19th May 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 03:17 PM

Dutee Chand

India's Dutee Chand | AP

By Online Desk

Dutee Chand, India’s national record holder in 100m, has revealed that she has found her life-partner. The Asian Games silver medallist said that she is in a same-sex relationship with a girl from her hometown in Odisha.

Chand's partner is from her hometown in Odisha. 

“I have found someone who is my soulmate, I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with,” Chand told The Indian Express.

“I have always supported the rights of those who want to be in a same-sex relationship. It is an individual person’s choice. Currently, my focus is on the World Championships and the Olympic Games but in the future, I would like to settle down with her,” she added.

The 23-year-old sprinter said that she got the confidence to speak about her relationship after the Supreme Court’s historic decision to decriminalise Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code last year. “The Supreme Court of India has also struck down the old law. I believe nobody has the right to judge me as an athlete because of my decision to be with who I want. It is a personal decision, which should be respected,” Dutee said.

The SC decriminalised the 125-year-old British era law regarding same-sex relationships, however, India does not recognise LGBT marriages.

Chand became the first person to win a case against the IAAF for its rule on hyperandrogenism in 2015. The rule prohibited athletes with high testosterone level to compete in track and field events.

