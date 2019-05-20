Home Sport Other

After acing Asian exam, boxers gear up for good outing in India Open

Donning jaapis, a traditional Assamese hat, Indian boxers seemed to be in good spirits ahead of their grind, in Guwahati on Sunday.

Published: 20th May 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

(from left to right) India high performance director Santiago Nieva with MC Mary Kom, Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa in Guwahati on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Donning jaapis, a traditional Assamese hat, Indian boxers seemed to be in good spirits ahead of their grind, in Guwahati on Sunday. Confidence is in the air among some of the big names after recent highs in Asian Championships. There are others, mostly youngsters, hoping to cash in on that environment and steal the limelight.

There are around 75-odd Indians who will be testing their mettle in India Open, which begins on Monday. Apart from the host nation’s pugilists, there are some proven stars from Uzbekistan, Thailand and Philippines, all of whom will be equally pumped for the challenge.
All eyes will be on MC Mary Kom, who will be making a return after a break. Moreover, the Manipur woman will be competing in the 51kg category; a move intended to help her be in contention for next year’s Olympics.

The six-time world champion, who has years of experience, is geared up to give her best. “I have been training well and will give my 100 per cent to make my country proud. A change is always good. I feel more confident in 51kg after last few months of rigorous training.”
The fact that she was an early bird in Guwahati, with an intention to get acclimatised, says a lot about her hunger.

Another person who enters the tournament with similar aspirations is L Sarita Devi. The seasoned pro medalled (bronze) in Asian Championships. That should act as an impetus for the 60kg boxer, who is also looking to get herself into Olympic contention. 

Apart from the veterans, there’s Amit Panghal in the fray. He has been India’s standout in recent years. The Haryana boxer is not resting on his laurels and feels that he has a lot more to do. “It’s good exposure for all boxers. Performance has improved leaps and bounds. So we will hope to keep that up.”
Shiva Thapa is another pugilist who will look to keep up his recent Asian Championship performance. Before that, he had endured a quiet phase and he will be determined to kick on. “I have changed my game. Even in the last Asian Championships, I played much more freely. I am being more aggressive now. This is the style of boxing I have adopted now and our coaches too are helping me with my technique.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp