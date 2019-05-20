Home Sport Other

Ashish to lead 3-member Indian gymnastics team in World Challenge Cup 

Besides Ashish, who won the bronze medal at the floor exercise in 2020 Guangzhou Asiad, the Indian contingent will also have Rakesh Kumar Patra and Shraddha Talekar.

Published: 20th May 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A three-member team led by 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Ashish Kumar will represent India at the second World Challenge Cup Series gymnastics tournament in Osijek, Croatia from May 23 to 26.

While Ashish will participate in four men's events -- floor, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars, Rakesh will take part in three categories -- rings, parallel bars and horizontal bars.

Sharaddha will make her international debut at the second of the seven World Cup and participate in three events namely, uneven bars, beam and floor.

The gymnasts will be accompanied by their personal coaches, Ashwini Samantaray, Manoj Rana and Pravin Dhage.

The World Challenge Cup is a major FIG event with broader participation of 110 gymnasts from 30 different countries.

