Chennai girl nets medal on debut at India Open

Most of the pugilists taking part in the ongoing India Open are here to see where they stand ahead of the World Championships later this year.

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Most of the pugilists taking part in the ongoing India Open are here to see where they stand ahead of the World Championships later this year. And there are others like budding star S Kalaivani, who’s competing with an entirely different mindset. Making her senior international bow, the boxer from Chennai — who plies her trade in the 48kg category — is here to gain some crucial experience with the future in mind.

And she was visibly delighted on Tuesday, having secured a medal for herself after making short work of Bhutan’s Tandin Lhamo. The diminutive boxer’s dominance was so striking that the referee had to stop the contest in the opening round itself.

S Kalaivani with coach Ronald Simms

“When I got the India kit, I was jumping with joy. After I won my bout, I was really delighted,” Kalaivani, who’s a product of Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), said. The win helped the 18-year-old book a semis berth and ensure at least a bronze. Ronald Simms, who spotted her in 2017 during the Youth National Boxing Championship and worked closely with her ever since, was equally pleased and tipped her to build on her victory. “I’m expecting her to win gold. The way she is using her eyes, the manner in which she is using correct punches, it’s a big step,” the coach from USA noted.

Looking at the bigger picture, Simms said that this tournament is a great opportunity for youngsters like Kalaivani to show their mettle and gain some valuable experience. “They can spar with some of the best in the business and see how things are.”

It’s certainly a big chance for the boxer from Tamil Nadu, a state that has struggled to nurture champion boxers in recent years. Simms conceded that she still has a lot to learn and that she can become more solid with more experience. However, Simms felt she has what it takes to put TN on the boxing map. “She is a hard worker. She has worked on her fundamentals. Her defence has gotten a lot better.”

This is a massive boost for the girl from Washermanpet who took up the sport to fulfil her father’s dream. Coming from a farming background, her father was keen about the sport. But his parents didn’t quite agree with his passion and he never quite managed to kick on. She is determined to fulfil his dream. “I want to hear the national anthem after I win,” she declared. Select results: Women’s 51kg: MC Mary Kom bt Mala Rai (Nepal), Nikhat Zareen bt Anamika. 60kg: L Sarita Devi bt Preeti Beniwal. 64kg: Ankushita Boro bt Lalita. 48kg: Manju Rani bt Cleo Claveras Tesara (Philippines), Monika bt Apaporn Intongsee (Thailand).

