Home Sport Other

Positive vibes on first day of Igor Stimac camp

Tuesday marked a new dawn in Indian football as coach Igor Stimac oversaw his first official training session with the recently-called up players at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

New India football coach Igor Stimac (C) with the team in New Delhi on Tuesday

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tuesday marked a new dawn in Indian football as coach Igor Stimac oversaw his first official training session with the recently-called up players at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. The national team, under previous coach Stephen Constantine, had reached as high as 96 in FIFA rankings and did quite well in the AFC Asian Cup.

But his team selection was not always popular as he kept ignoring the likes of Rahul Bheke, Brandon Fernandes and Michael Soosairaj despite their stellar form with their respective clubs. But the new coach made sure he rewarded all deserving players with a call-up ahead of the King’s Cup in Thailand. And both Bheke and Fernandes hoped to make the most of the opportunity.

“When the season ended, I had a feeling that I would make the squad especially as the news was out that someone else will come in. I was expecting that with the entry of a new coach, maybe I will get a call-up and I prepared myself accordingly,” Bheke said.While both stopped short of speaking ill of Constantine, they said that whatever happened was in the past.

“We want to become constants with India. For that we have to work hard and act according to the coach’s ethos. He spoke of improving in Asia and the King’s Cup is a great way to start,” both said.The players also spoke of how the 51-year-old tried to boost morale during the team meeting last night. “He greeted everyone with a Namaste. We all laughed. That was a great way to start,” revealed Bheke. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AFC Asian Cup FIFA rankings Igor Stimac Indian Football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp