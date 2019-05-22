Home Sport Other

Tamil Nadu badminton starting to reap benefits of initiatives at junior level

If you look at the top senior shuttlers in the country, representation from Tamil Nadu is currently nil.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

TNBA secretary VE Arunachalam (R) with Dheeraj Kumar (L), principal secretary of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, in Chennai on Tuesday

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you look at the top senior shuttlers in the country, representation from Tamil Nadu is currently nil. That has been the case for long, but the juniors are making up for it. Slowly and steadily, boys and girls from the state are racking up gold medals and podium finishes. Lakshya Sen and Gayatri Gopichand might be the household junior names, but there is an army of youngsters marching down to replace them. And some of them are in action at the ongoing All-India Junior Ranking badminton tournament.

Here’s proof to support this. Last year, Sankar Muthusamy bagged a first-ever Grand Prix medal when he bagged bronze in Indonesia. In 2017, Karan Rajan bagged gold at Guatemala Future Series, the first international title for the state. In the same year, there were three players — Satish Kumar, Siddanth Gupta and VS Varshini — who represented India at Asian Championships. The list keeps on going. 

But what has changed? The popularity of the sport has shot up like never before, attracting a lot of youngsters. But it is also the way the sport is run in the state that has led to the rise. And according to Tamilnadu Badminton Association (TNBA) secretary VE Arunachalam, the decision to make all state championships open to all, and mandatory for certain players who have represented India, has increased the standard. “Since 2014, we have conducted two ranking-tournaments and a championship for juniors. Totally, around 400 played in those four meets earlier. In the last two, three years, we have received around 500 entries for each age category. 

“In 2018, we have conducted 21 tournaments in all for U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 and seniors. Nearly 19,000 took part. The number of seniors was negligible compared to kids. Prior to 2014, it was more like an invitational tournament. Now, every district runs a championship, and it’s open to all.” 

With more competition among juniors, TNBA decided to give out cash awards. “Last year alone, we have given away cash prizes worth `10 lakh to medallists. That has certainly played a part,” he added.

But all this work will mean nothing if the growth stagnates. While TNBA is hopeful to translate wins at the senior level in the coming years, it’s not easy. More infrastructure and money will be needed. But they have started laying down the foundation. “We are planning to get a national-level academy in Tamil Nadu by 2022, like that of Pullella Gopichand’s in Hyderabad.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu All-India Junior Ranking Lakshya Sen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp