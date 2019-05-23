IOA intervenes to quell archery body infighting

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since the Supreme Court set aside Archery Association of India’s (AAI) constitution and ordered for fresh elections on May 1, a lot of petty squabbles have broken out between the two rival factions in the federation. Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which had not even sent an observer for the last elections, has stepped in to try and sort out the mess.

IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary Rajeev Mehta called both parties — acting president Sunil Sharma who is believed to have allegiance with the group led by former chief VK Malhotra, and current secretary Maha Singh from BVP Rao’s group — to the Olympic Bhawan on Wednesday for mediation. The meeting was also attended by AAI vice-president Rajendar Singh Tomar and assistant secretary Gunjan Abrol, among others.

Batra requested the parties to sort out their differences so that after elections (June 9), the association can function smoothly. “He requested us to speak and decide among ourselves for the betterment of the sport. He also added that the sport has suffered a lot and needs to be brought on track,” an AAI official who was part of the meeting told this daily.

Both the acting president and secretary have asked for two days so that they can go back, speak to other members and come to a decision. It has been learnt that Singh’s camp will hold a meeting on Thursday to map the way forward.

IOA also tried to sort out the issue with regards to the venue of the polls. While Singh wanted it to happen in Chandigarh, Sharma was adamant that the procedure should be held in the capital. IOA reasoned to both that till the time they do not figure out the place, it would be difficult to send an observer.

“Both Batra and Mehta said that AAI’s head office is in the capital and it makes sense to hold it here, as connectivity will not be an issue. They even suggested that we hold it at the Olympic Bhawan. The members will now deliberate on this and get back to them as early as possible,” the official added.

New returning officer

The acting president had appointed Justice Aruna Suresh, former Delhi High Court judge, as returning officer to conduct the elections. But since the apex court has extended the time for conducting elections from four to eight weeks, Suresh was unable to continue. Now, Sharma has appointed Justice Kailash Gambhir, former judge of Delhi High Court, as returning officer.