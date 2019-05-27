Home Sport Other

ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary clinches gold in men's 10m air rifle

By UNI

NEW DELHI: India star shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged gold in the men's 10m air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany on Monday.

This is Saurabh's second gold in the same event.

Earlier, in February this year he had bagged the yellow metal during the ISSF World Cup in Delhi.

The youngster shot 246.3 in the finals fetching gold while Russia's Chernousov Artem won silver with 243.8 and China's Pang Wei had to settle with bronze with a score of 220.7.

While another Indian and former world no. 1 Rizvi Shahzar finished at 5th spot in the finals with score of 177.6.

Earlier, on Sunday India's Apurva Chandela had clinched gold in the women's 10m air rifle event.

Saurabh is the only Indian shooter to win gold medal in ISSF World Championship, ISSF World Cup, Youth Olympic Games,Asian Games and Asian Air Gun Championship.

