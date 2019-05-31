Kiren Rijiju replaces Rajyavardhan Rathore as Sports Minister

Home Sport Other

Rijiju, 47, who is BJP's face in Northeast, had served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Kiren Rijiju was on Friday appointed as the new Sports Minister. He replaced Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Along with the Independent charge of the Sports and Youth Affairs, Rijiju was also named as the Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

"My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me to be a member of his council of ministers. I sincerely thank Amit Shahji along with karyakartas and well-wishers across India," Rijiju tweeted on Thursday after taking oath.

"For me 'leadership is not about power and privilege, it is about responsibility'," he added.

Rathore was not inducted in the list of ministers, who took the oath of office and secrecy at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Rijiju, 47, who is BJP's face in Northeast, had served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

