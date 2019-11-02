India defeat Russia by 4-2 in Olympic hockey qualifiers

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: India men's hockey team registered a 4-2 win over Russia in the first leg of the Olympic qualifiers at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

India got off to a brilliant start as it gained a one-goal lead in the fifth minute with the help of Harmanpreet Singh after he successfully converted a penalty stroke.

However, with two minutes into the second quarter, Andrey Kuraev scored an equalizer for Russia.

The hosts did not take much time to restore their one-goal lead as Mandeep Singh scored a goal for India in the 24th minute, bringing the scoreline 2-1.

Sunil SV then consolidated India's position in the match as he netted a goal in the 48th minute and put Russia under immense pressure. Mandeep Singh scored another goal for India taking India's tally to four goals. When the match was in the final minute, Russia won a penalty corner and did not make any mistake as they scored a goal.

The second leg of the qualifiers between both teams will take place on November 2.