Home Sport Other

Indian hockey team defeats Russia 7-1 in second leg, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

In the first leg of the qualifiers on Friday, India had defeated Russia 4-2.

Published: 03rd November 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

India men's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: India men's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after thrashing Russia in the qualifiers here on Saturday.

In the first leg of the qualifiers on Friday, India had defeated Russia 4-2. In the second leg of the Olympic qualifiers, Russia got off to a brilliant start as it gained a one-goal lead in the first minute.

ALSO READ | India women survives US scare to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

India rushed off the blocks in the second quarter with three goals, taking the scoreline to 3-1. Nilakanta Sharma then added another goal of the match when the game was in the 47th minute.

India continued their aggressive form in the game and just after one minute, the team took their lead to four with the help of Rupinder Pal Singh's strike

Consolidating India's position further in the match, Rupinder netted another goal, taking the scoreline to 6-1. When the match was in the final minute, India's striker Amit Rohidas scored a goal as the game ended with a scoreline 7-1.

Hence the game concluded with an aggregate score of 11-3, which enabled India to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics India vs Russia Olympic hockey qualifiers Indian hockey team Olympic Qualifiers
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp