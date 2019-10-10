Home Sport Other

Still in talks stage for draft code: Sports secretary RS Julaniya

The ministry, however, feels it’s all about good governance. The sports minister during an interview with this daily had said the code would be discussed before finalising.

Published: 10th October 2019

Sports secretary RS Julaniya

Sports secretary RS Julaniya

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of the federations are worried because of the draft code and they believe that if it is implemented, they might not have anyone experienced enough to administer the sport. Some are even comparing this with the Lodha Committee and feels this is worse. Ostensibly so, all federations are going to oppose these vehemently.

The ministry, however, feels it’s all about good governance. The sports minister during an interview with this daily had said the code would be discussed before finalising. Like all harbingers of change, the ministry believes this is bound to attract criticism and resistance. The ministry also pointed out that the current IOA president was a signatory.

With Fit India, spreading awareness and excellence in sports, this will be discussed during a meeting between IOA members and the sports ministry on Friday. Sports secretary RS Julaniya confirmed this would be on the agenda and said all concerns would be discussed. "It is a draft and is at a discussion stage right now. We will listen to everyone’s grievances and take suggestions. We will see if it helps in good governance and spreading awareness and excellence in sports and decide accordingly,” he said. “The draft has been made by eminent sports persons and sports administrators after much deliberation," he said.

Interestingly, while a few federations maintain that the new code infringes upon their freedom, sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, who worked in drafting of the original code in 2011, said this doesn’t tantamount to government interference. “The code lays down certain good governance in sports. No clause can be construed as government interference. If the IOA feels that way, they can always discuss.”

