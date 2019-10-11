Home Sport Other

Eighth wonder of the World: Mary Kom

Coach credits changes to training routine for Mary Kom’s unprecedented medal haul

Published: 11th October 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

MC Mary Kom during her 51kg World Championship quarterfinal against Ingrit Valencia, in Ulan-Ude, Russia, on Thursday.

MC Mary Kom during her 51kg World Championship quarterfinal against Ingrit Valencia, in Ulan-Ude, Russia, on Thursday. (Photo | BFI)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: MC Mary Kom is synonymous with the World Championships. On Thursday, the 36- year-old veteran showed just why. At an age when most athletes would be struggling to stay fit, let alone be challenging for medals, the six-time champ showed why she’s a rare breed.

Outfighting Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia — 2016 Olympic bronze medallist — in the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia, on Thursday, the mother-of-three secured an unprecedented eighth medal in the marquee event. This was also her first medal in the 51kg category in this competition. “This is a big deal. And it’s a proud moment for all,” Chhote Lal Yadav, Mary’s coach and assistant coach in the national camp,  beamed.

Performance director Raffaele Bergamasco was equally delighted. “Mary was clever as ever. I asked her to control her aggression and focus on her counter-attacks. She worked on that strategy and won,” he reflected.

The serial winner made it look effortless. Her determination and will are well-documented. Soon after a record sixth gold in 2018,  Mary had said that “her preparations for 2020 Olympics begins tomorrow”. Chhote Lal hinted on how Mary goes about behind the scenes. “We undergo smart training, the coaching methodology has changed,” he said.

“Earlier, it was two hours of training without a break. Now it’s around 45 minutes to an hour. It is fast-paced and explosive. Then we have recovery.”

That cerebral form of training has only added to her game. It is reflecting in her performances, the manner in which she deals with her rivals based on their styles. Having shifted to 51kg — considered one of the toughest —  just recently, she had to up her game.  So far, she has done just that. “Mary’s ultimate dream is Olympic gold. And the Manipuri is driven. This performance should help put in good stead ahead of the Olympic qualifiers next year,” Chhote Lal said.She may already have made history, but she is not resting yet. “I will try my best and hopefully win gold,” Mary said. She’ll face Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu on Saturday.

Youth power
Rookie Manju Rani, who idolises Mary, also had a memorable outing. The 48kg boxer stunned top seed Kim Hyang-mi of North Korea in the quarters, securing a medal. This is her first Worlds. The Assamese duo of  Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) also won their respective quarterfinals to take India’s medal tally to four,  matching last year’s haul.Lovlina, who won bronze in 2018, wants to change the colour. “It’s good to win a medal again. However, I want gold this time. I’m focussed on that.”Two-time bronze medallist Kavita Chahal (+81kg) suffered a loss in her quarterfinal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Kom World Championships
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp