Home Sport Other

Government open to relaxation of 'VIP' clause in National Sports Code, to form expert panel

Rijiju said the government and the IOA were not conflicted on the Code issue after his first-ever formal meeting with officials of National Sports Federations and the IOA.

Published: 11th October 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was a lot of hype over Friday’s meeting involving Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Indian Olympic Association members as well as National Sporting Federations (NSFs) as the conference was supposed to yield an outcome regarding the contentious draft of the revised Sports Code. However after a mammoth meeting, which went on for over five hours, the status quo remained.

The issue came up at the end of the meeting and the general consensus was that there were more pressing matters to deal with — especially India’s Olympic preparations. But it was decided that a committee would be formed to look into various grievances and find an amicable solution. No date was announced though.

"We have proposed that a committee will be formed to look into matters of the code. The most important thing is that the ministry, IOA and NSFs are on the same page. All of us should work together for the betterment of sports in the country. The rest of the problems will be taken care of in due course. There is no middle path, we are together. I want a Sports Code which is universally acceptable, suitable for sports and won’t lead to any controversy," the minister said.

This daily had already reported that the IOA as well as NSFs would oppose the clause barring politicians from top posts as well as the one regarding age limits. 

Rijiju also seemed to agree with relaxing some of these norms. "We can’t single out any profession with regards to governance of the sport. It would be wrong to say that businessmen cannot take part in sports federations or politicians and officers cannot take part. Then who will run sport?" asked Rijiju. "It is not about the profession, it is about how suitable one is to run the sports federation. We cannot single out any person of any background. What is in the best interest of sport will be put in the Sports Code."

The first part of the meeting focussed on Fit India Movement after which the NSFs in attendance were asked to speak on their plans for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. A detailed road map for Tokyo was also discussed and the government assured all help for the NSFs.

“After a long time, such a meeting, involving all the stakeholders of Indian sport, happened. Most of our problems were heard and help was assured. Hopefully, more such conferences will be called in the future and things can be done in a transparent manner,” head of one of the NSFs said. Close to 30 NSFs had attended. The minister assured that one-on-one meetings with all federations would take place.

No rent for NSFs

A couple of other decisions, regarding utilising all sporting infrastructure in the hands of the government or Sports Authority of India, were taken. From now on, all stadiums will be given to national federations and no rent will be charged, except for energy costs. Coaches with 10 or more students can book slots to train at such facilities online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju National Sports Code National Sporting Federations Indian Olympic Association
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp