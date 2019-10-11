Home Sport Other

IOA to oppose full sports code

The members felt age and tenure restrictions for elected members would create a vacuum in Indian sports administration and lead to chaos.

Published: 11th October 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Narinder Batra

IOA President Narinder Batra (File | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India Olympic Association had a brainstorming session a day ahead of the crucial meeting with the ministry to discuss the revised draft sports code for good governance 2017. It is learnt that most of the discussions veered around the topics reported by this newspaper, but IOA has decided to oppose the entire revised sports code. A final decision will be taken after a meeting with IOA president Narinder Batra on Friday morning.

Besides IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, the meeting attracted senior functionaries like former secretary-general Randhir Singh, IOA senior vice president RK Anand and former Judo federation chief Mukesh Kumar.

The members felt age and tenure restrictions for elected members would create a vacuum in Indian sports administration and lead to chaos. They also believed that if any rule is imposed on IOA, then the matter might be taken up with IOC over interference.

Earlier, IOA felt it would oppose some sticky points. But after the meeting, it is understood that the members will oppose the entire code. State Olympic associations too felt aggrieved over the draft sports code that will make them associate members without voting rights. The ministry had told this daily earlier that the draft is at still in a stage of being discussed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Olympic Association Narinder Batra sports code
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp