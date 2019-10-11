IOA to oppose full sports code

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India Olympic Association had a brainstorming session a day ahead of the crucial meeting with the ministry to discuss the revised draft sports code for good governance 2017. It is learnt that most of the discussions veered around the topics reported by this newspaper, but IOA has decided to oppose the entire revised sports code. A final decision will be taken after a meeting with IOA president Narinder Batra on Friday morning.

Besides IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, the meeting attracted senior functionaries like former secretary-general Randhir Singh, IOA senior vice president RK Anand and former Judo federation chief Mukesh Kumar.

The members felt age and tenure restrictions for elected members would create a vacuum in Indian sports administration and lead to chaos. They also believed that if any rule is imposed on IOA, then the matter might be taken up with IOC over interference.

Earlier, IOA felt it would oppose some sticky points. But after the meeting, it is understood that the members will oppose the entire code. State Olympic associations too felt aggrieved over the draft sports code that will make them associate members without voting rights. The ministry had told this daily earlier that the draft is at still in a stage of being discussed.