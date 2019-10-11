Home Sport Other

Nihal Sarin confident of strong show in Grand Swiss

Nihal made it to the second round and his win against Jorge Cori caught the attention of many.

Published: 11th October 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

Image used for representational purpose

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chess prodigy Nihal Sarin is full of confidence ahead of the Grand Swiss tournament which begins in the Isle of Man today.

All the attention will be on heavyweights like Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So and Viswanathan Anand, but for young Nihal, the tournament is another step in his fledgeling career.

The event comes after an impressive outing in the World Cup which was held in September.  Nihal made it to the second round and his win against Jorge Cori caught the attention of many.

“I am more confident about myself now. It was a great experience but I was not satisfied with my performance. I played well in three games and the fourth one was also going good, but I did not handle the pressure properly. That’s something to work on,” the 15-year-old said.

Nihal, who was the youngest member of the Indian contingent, sees the World Cup as another lesson for him.

“Knock-out tournaments are a unique experience. The pressure of going wrong when one mistake is enough to eliminate you was something new for me,” Nihal said.

What has also helped Nihal is a new long term sponsorship deal which will offer the support he needs in the long run. He signed with dairy company Akshayakalpa Organic Milk.

“I think it will put me in a good position to do what I feel I should do — focus on the process rather than the results,” he said.  

Attention has firmly shifted to the Grand Swiss which will run for a total of 11 rounds.

The participation of the likes of Carlsen, Caruana and Anand enhances the level of competition and it will be a priceless experience for Nihal to be participating in such an event.

“It will be a lot of fun to play the Grand Swiss. My goal, as usual, is to take it one game at a time. I have certain process goals, and I will focus on them. If I manage to take care of the games with black pieces, I think it will be great. Grand Swiss is more like any other tournament I normally play. It is quite long though — 11 rounds. Let us see how it goes,” said Nihal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nihal Sarin Grand Swiss tournament
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp