Sindhu overwhelmed by congratulations & celebrations

Published: 11th October 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu with her mother at a felicitation function in Chennai.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since PV Sindhu won the World Championships, she has been the toast of the nation. Each and every club, organisation and government body in India have competed with each other to felicitate the shuttler. After a heart-warming reception in Kerala, Sindhu was accorded a grand welcome by the students of the Velammal Matriculation Main School in Chennai on Thursday.

Sindhu was treated like a queen as she arrived at the school podium in a chariot, with hundreds of children cheering her with badminton racquets. “Elorukkam vanakkam! I thank each one of you for inviting me. It’s a pleasure to come to Chennai and see all the students who have been doing well in sports and studies. I want to congratulate each one of them because they are doing a great job and I wish them all success for their future,” said Sindhu after felicitating the sports achievers of Velammal Nexus Schools with scholarship worth Rs 60 lakh.

Sindhu savours every moment of her Worlds triumph and believes that the love and the warmth of the public and fans will propel her to give her best in the Olympics next  year.“World Championships was one of the fantastic wins of my career. Much awaited one and I am very happy about it. I would not say that I have extra pressure (more than Worlds). There will be a lot of expectations and responsibility. I would just take it as a blessing from all the billions of people out here. At the Olympics in 2020, I will give my best and get the gold,” promised Sindhu hailing the NTSC toppers from Velammal.

She also believes that women were excelling in all spheres of the society and the stigma against the girl child must go. “There have been initiatives of women empowerment. At the same time, we have to believe in ourselves and speak out. Women are doing well and are equal to everyone, not just in sports but in business or in any other field.”

Many people often wonder how despite being one of the highest-paid athletes, she manages to stay grounded. “It’s important that every time you win, the success does not go to your head. You should not forget your roots. My parents tell me that  how much ever high you go in life, you must remain grounded.”
The 24-year-old wants to be in peak fitness and injury-free before the Olympics. “You need to be mentally and physically fit. You need to maintain your fitness and give your 100 per cent in tournaments. Definitely, I will pick and choose tournaments to stay injury-free.”

TAGS
PV Sindhu Chennai Velammal School
