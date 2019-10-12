Home Sport Other

India's appeal over Mary Kom's semis loss rejected by AIBA's technical committee

As per the International Boxing Association's instructions, appeals are accepted only if the scoreline reads either 3-2 or 3-1.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Seasoned boxer Mary Kom

Seasoned boxer Mary Kom (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The International Boxing Association's (AIBA) technical committee on Saturday rejected India's appeal regarding how Mary Kom was scored in her semi-final match of the Women's World Boxing Championships.

As per AIBA's instructions, appeals are accepted only if the scoreline reads either 3-2 or 3-1. Hence, the yellow card was not accepted by the technical committee.

Earlier, a BFI official said that India has waved a yellow card to appeal against how the Indian pugilist was scored in the match, but one needs to confirm for the official word.

"We have appealed, the yellow card has been given. But we have to wait for confirmation," a BFI official told ANI.

ALSO READ: Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom loses semi-final, settles for bronze

Despite the appeal being turned down, Mary Kom is still continuing to question the referee's decision. After losing the match, she was seen very surprised at how she was scored by the match officials.

She took to Twitter and shared the entire match's video. The 36-year-old captioned the post as "How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is... @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom was knocked out of the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday after facing a defeat in the semi-finals of the tournament. As a result, she would now have to settle for a bronze medal.

Turkey's European champion Busenaz Cakiroglu defeated the 36-year-old 4-1 in the 51-kg category.

ALSO READ: Mary Kom questions her semis loss in the Women's World Boxing Championships

She had proceeded towards the semis after defeating Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-final.

India's Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Manju Rani (48kg) are scheduled to play their respective semi-final matches later today.

Rani will face Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat while Borgohain will take on China's Yang Liu.

Borogohain had defeated Poland's Karolina Koszewska 4-1 in the 69-kg quarterfinals while Rani outclassed North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the 48-kg category.

Boro will take on the top seed and former Asian Games bronze-medallist Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei. Boro had defeated Ursula Gottlob of Germany 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Kom AIBA
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp