Home Sport Other

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge starts race to bust two-hour marathon barrier

Kipchoge holds the men's world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin marathon on September 16, 2018.

Published: 12th October 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

VIENNA: Accompanied by seven pacemakers, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge started running Saturday in his quest to bust the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon -- albeit on a specially prepared course in a huge Vienna park.

Wearing a white jersey, the Olympic and world champion set off from a bridge that leads into the Prater park with the course readied to make it as even as possible.

Throngs of fans lined up around the finish line eager to see if the 34-year-old can cross it at 1hr 59min, for a historical first.

"We want to see if he will make it. I would say it is totally crazy, terrific if he can make it," said Nicole Pahl, 48, who herself runs marathons and travelled to Austria from neighbouring Germany to see the Kenyan's attempt.

Kipchoge holds the men's world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin marathon on September 16, 2018.

He tried in May 2017 to break the two-hour barrier, running on the Monza National Autodrome racing circuit in Italy, failing narrowly in 2hr 00min 25sec.

But this time he says he is mentally stronger and more confident.

"I just have to make that click in people's minds that no human is limited," he told a press conference this week.

He said his attempt in the Austrian capital is about "making history in this world, like the first man to go to the moon".

- Surfaces evened out -

Because of the way the run is being set up and paced the International Association of Athletics Federations will not validate the time as a world record.

The running surface has been partly retarred and readied with other features such as a banked corner that can save time and avoid injury. 

Pacemakers are taking turns to support him throughout the 42.195-kilometre (26.219-miles) race.

That includes a 4.3 kilometre-long straight alley, which he runs up and down several times.

"The course is extremely good. I'm happy with the course," Kipchoge, whose family has accompanied him to Vienna, said earlier this week.

Weather conditions are favourable with very low wind speed and no rain.

Fan zones have also been set up along the course. Organisers are only allowing their own cameras to film the run itself.

"It's history in the making. I'm very proud... It will be a motivation to a lot of young people. People are looking up to him," said Nichasius Koech, 37, a software engineer from Kenya who works in Germany.

The course has been prepared so that it should take Kipchoge just about 4.5 seconds more than on a computer-simulated completely flat and straight path, according to analysis by sports experts at Vienna University.

In total, he will only have to descend 26 metres in altitude and climb 12 metres, the experts said.

The founder of the main sponsors, Ineos, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, is taking a personal interest in the challenge and himself competes in Ironman triathlons.

The world marathon record has, for the past 16 years, been contested uniquely between athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia. The two nations are also fierce rivals for distance medals on the track.

Kipchoge's record was almost beaten last month in the Berlin marathon by Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, who ran 2:01.41, just two seconds short of the official world mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kipchoge Eliud Kipchoge Austria Marathon
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp