Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze in AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Lovlina Borgohain lost the 69kg category bout in a split decision of 2-3, which ended her run in the tournament.

Published: 12th October 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

ULAN-UDE: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain settled with a bronze medal in the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after she faced a defeat at the hand of China's Yang Liu in the semifinal clash here on Saturday.

Borgohain lost the 69kg category bout in a split decision of 2-3, which ended her run in the tournament. She brought third bronze for India after Mary Kom and Jamuna Boro lost their bouts.

ALSO READ: Jamuna Boro settles for bronze in AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Earlier in the day, Boro in her maiden World Championships faced a 0-5 defeat at the hands of experience Hsiao-Wen while Manju Rani trounced Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal match to secure a final berth. She became the first Indian boxer after 18 years to reach the final on debut. Mary Kom in 2001 had reached the final.

Rani defeated her opponent 4-1 in the 48kg category to enter the final of the tournament. With this win, she became the first Indian to enter the final in the ongoing Championships. She will now compete for the gold medal bout.

ALSO READ: Mary Kom questions her semis loss in the Women's World Boxing Championships

In her quarterfinal clash, she outclassed North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi by 4-1 to reach the semis.

Six-time world champion Kom was knocked out of the tournament after facing a defeat in the semifinals by Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu 4-1 in the 51kg category. As a result, she settled with a bronze medal.

