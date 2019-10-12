Home Sport Other

Manju Rani beats Chuthamat Raksat to enter Women's World Boxing Championships final

The judges' points at the end of the semi-final bout stood at 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in Rani's favour.

Published: 12th October 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pugilist Manju Rani

Indian pugilist Manju Rani (Photo | BFI Official Twitter)

By IANS

ULAN-UDE: Indian pugilist Manju Rani on Saturday assured a silver medal for India in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships by entering the final in the 48-kg weight category.

Rani, who has taken over the 48kg mantle from six-time champion Mary Kom, defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semi-finals with a split 4:1 verdict.

The Haryana girl started off slowly and was seen defending in the first round of the bout. However, she changed gears in the next two rounds and came out with timely punches to emerge victorious.

ALSO READ: Women's World Boxing Championships - Mary Kom loses semis, settles for bronze

The judges' points at the end of the semi-final bout stood at 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in Rani's favour. 

Sixth-seed Rani, who is competing in her first Worlds tournament, had beaten top seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea 4-1 to confirm a medal in the tournament.

She will face Russia's second seed Ekaterina Paltceva in the summit clash on Sunday. 

Earlier in the day, Mary Kom had to settle for a bronze medal after losing her semi-final bout of the 51-kg flyweight category to second-seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in a split 1:4 verdict.

TAGS
Manju Rani Chuthamat Raksat World Boxing Championships World Boxing Championships final Womens World Boxing Championships
