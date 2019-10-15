Varshaa beats Manasvini in invitational snooker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Karnataka's Varshaa Sanjeev beat Chennai’s Manasvini S in a Group A match of the Mylapore Club All-India Ladies invitational snooker tournament on Monday. “None of the players took the matches lightly. We wanted to give the players good exposure and also wanted fans to witness quality fare,’’ said RB Ganesh, chief referee of the tournament. Results: Group A: Varshaa Sanjeev (Kar) bt Manasvini S (TN) 70-31, 67-20; Indira Gowda (Kar) bt Neeta Kothari 53-19, 54-51. Group B: Anupama Ramachandran (TN) bt Sunita Khandelwal (Raj) 77-33, 68-19; Uma Devi R (Kar) bt Renu Bharaktiya (MP) 52-11, 63-28. Group C: Chitra Magimairaj (Kar) bt Heena Khandelwal 66-103, 63-19, 63-14; Chitrakala (TN) bt Mohitha RT 2-1 (13-50, 54-27, conceded). Group D: Safilo Sara Benny (TN) bt Bavana S (TN) 79-43, 58-16; Keerthana Pandian (Kar) bt Bavana S (TN) 64-17, 65-6; Neeta Sanghvi bt Pooja Galundia 78-7, 54-88, 60-15.

Niranjana cracks ton N Niranjana’s 105 n.o helped Tamil Nadu crush Mizoram by 159 runs in a BCCI senior women’s T20 match in Rajkot. Brief scores: TN 193/2 in 20 ovs (N Niranjana 105 n.o, SB Keerthana 61) bt Mizoram 34 in 16.3 ovs (KN Ramyashri 3/9).

Pachaiyappa’s bag title AS Santhosh’s unbeaten 64 enabled Pachaiyappa’s College to defeat Gurunanak College in the final of the IITM-Sanmar T20 tournament. Brief scores: Gurunanak A 127/7 in 20 ovs lost to Pachaiyappa’s 128/5 in 20 ovs.

Vijay emerges victorious Vijay Nichani of Coimbatore defeated Yogesh Kumar of Bengaluru in the final of the Chinthamani Memorial Open snooker tournament. Vijay bagged `50,000 and Yogesh `30,000. Losing semifinalists Parthiba Rajendran and Dilip Kumar got `15,000 each.

Three meet records R Aishwarya of MOP Vaishnav College set a triple jump meet record of 12.65m in the 52nd Dr Sir A Lakshmanaswamy Mudaliar Golden Jubilee athletic meet for colleges at JN Stadium. M Raguram of MCC set a mark in 800mts clocking 1.51.16s. Nirmal Raj of Loyola bettered the hammer throw record with an effort of 60.27m.

U-13 cricket tournament Abinav Kannan’s 103 helped Elite CA beat Kedar Ramapuram CC and reach the final of the Young Talents-XCELL 1 Sports Trophy U-13 inter academy/ schools tournament. In the other semifinal, Vishal Ram’s unbeaten 81 guided CCE Sembakkam to a seven-wicket victory against Cricket Drome.

Raj notches up fifty M Sridhar Raj’s unbeaten 57 helped Sunny Sachin CC beat VRSCET A in a First Division match of the Villupuram DCA league.