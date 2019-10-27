Home Sport Other

Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate hockey turf in Chennai

Former India hockey captain V Baskaran, who is the director of the Trucoach CSS-Baskaran Centre for Hockey that will maintain the turf, was happy with the initiative.

Published: 27th October 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Centre for Sports Science at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research will be opening a new hockey turf at its premises in Porur here on October 29. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the new facility along with chancellor of the university VR Venkataachalam.

Former India hockey captain V Baskaran, who is the director of the Trucoach CSS-Baskaran Centre for Hockey that will maintain the turf, was happy with the initiative. “I am very happy that CSS will have a new FIH standard astro turf for hockey. It is the first of its kind for an university to have such a world class facility. It will help both Indian and foreign players to a great extent,” said Baskaran.

Soorya, Sarangadar shine A

A Soorya’s 3/18 and Akshay Sarangadar’s 55 not out helped Ramachandra School beat DAV School, Velachery, by seven wickets in the Young Talents — Grand Sports Trophy under-16 inter-school tournament held in Chennai on Friday at Reddy’s Ground in Santhosapuram. For DAV Public School, V Shrijith top-scored with 62 not out. Brief scores: DAV Public School, Velachery 122/5 in 30 ovs (V Shrijith 62 n.o, RA Nithish 32; A A Soorya 3/18) lost to Ramachandra Public School 123/4 in 27.3 ovs (Akshay Sarangadar 53; Sai Kanna 2/19).

