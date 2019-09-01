Home Sport Other

Hockey India announces 33 players for Indian women's national coaching camp

International Hockey Federation on August 29 announced that the Indian women's team will be playing their FIH Olympic Qualifiers at home.

International Hockey Federation on August 29 announced that the Indian women's team will be playing their FIH Olympic Qualifiers at home. | ( Photo | Hockey India Twitter )

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Sunday announced 33 players for the Indian women's national coaching camp which will commence from September 2 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus in Bengaluru.

The players will report to chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for the three-week camp that concludes on September 22 following which the Indian team will travel to England for a 5-match bilateral series with the Great Britain team starting from September 27.

ALSO READ: Local coaches missing in India’s hockey ecosystem

Goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam along with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary and Nisha, have all been called-up for the camp.

While midfielders Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Karishma Yadav, Sonika and Namita Toppo will also report to camp on Monday.

Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Priyanka Wankhede and Udita have been asked to report for the camp.

ALSO READ: Hockey India names 33 probables for men's national camp

"It was a good experience for the team at the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo, and now we look to focus on preparing for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers. We will use this upcoming coaching camp to stay in the rhythm, and to maintain our levels going into the Qualifiers," said Marijne.

International Hockey Federation on August 29 announced that the Indian women's team will be playing their FIH Olympic Qualifiers at home, and Marijne said that it will be a boost for his team.

"It will be the first time for a lot of our girls that they will be playing at home so we are all very excited. For us, it is important to focus on our game, and not worry about other factors involved. However, we will have a lot of people watching us, and I am sure it will serve as a huge boost to all the members of our team," Marijne said. 

