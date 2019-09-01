Vijender Singh targets return at Olympic qualifiers

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amateur to professional to amateur? That is what Beijing Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh’s progression chart will look like if his wish of making a comeback for the Tokyo Olympics is fulfilled. Boxing Federation of India has given him a window to return, if he leaves the pro world and embraces BFI. It was announced on Friday that professional boxers can participate in BFI and its associates’ events and can be eligible for India selections.

The 33-year-old is in his village in Haryana to be with his father Mahipal Singh Beniwal who has just retired. “I am in my village with my father and when the news came to me I was delighted,” he said. “Maybe there’s a second chance and my passion for the sport is the same whether I am an amateur or a professional. I always give two hundred per cent. Always love the sight of the tri-colour on my shirt. Fighting for the country is always paramount.”

The road will not be easy. He has not been in touch with the amateur sport for more than five years and there is a huge difference between professional and amateur boxing. When it comes to endurance, speed and stamina, amateur boxing demands far more than in pro. “I will have to make the adjustments and I know it will not be easy to do with so many young and talented boxers around.”

He is banking on his proclivity to CA Kuttappa, the coach cum trainer who helped him during his quest for the Olympic medal, to make his way back into the sport. “I will seek help from Kuttappa definitely. Five years is a very long time in boxing,” he said. “However, when it comes to power and punches, and above all experience, I will have the advantage.”

The WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion is not thinking about it right now. “I have one more fight later in the year and I will compete and then return.” He is hoping to return but it needs to be seen whether he gives the pro life a bye.