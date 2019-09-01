Home Sport Other

Vijender Singh targets return at Olympic qualifiers

It was announced on Friday that professional boxers can participate in BFI and its associates’ events and can be eligible for India selections.

Published: 01st September 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vijender Singh

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amateur to professional to amateur? That is what Beijing Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh’s progression chart will look like if his wish of making a comeback for the Tokyo Olympics is fulfilled. Boxing Federation of India has given him a window to return, if he leaves the pro world and embraces BFI. It was announced on Friday that professional boxers can participate in BFI and its associates’ events and can be eligible for India selections.

The 33-year-old is in his village in Haryana to be with his father Mahipal Singh Beniwal who has just retired. “I am in my village with my father and when the news came to me I was delighted,” he said. “Maybe there’s a second chance and my passion for the sport is the same whether I am an amateur or a professional. I always give two hundred per cent. Always love the sight of the tri-colour on my shirt. Fighting for the country is always paramount.”

The road will not be easy. He has not been in touch with the amateur sport for more than five years and there is a huge difference between professional and amateur boxing. When it comes to endurance, speed and stamina, amateur boxing demands far more than in pro. “I will have to make the adjustments and I know it will not be easy to do with so many young and talented boxers around.”

He is banking on his proclivity to CA Kuttappa, the coach cum trainer who helped him during his quest for the Olympic medal, to make his way back into the sport. “I will seek help from Kuttappa definitely. Five years is a very long time in boxing,” he said. “However, when it comes to power and punches, and above all experience, I will have the advantage.”

The WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion is not thinking about it right now. “I have one more fight later in the year and I will compete and then return.” He is hoping to return but it needs to be seen whether he gives the pro life a bye.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijender Singh Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp