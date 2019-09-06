Home Sport Other

Still a 50-50 chance that I might go to World Championships: Neeraj Chopra

On May 2 this year, Neeraj underwent arthroscopy to remove bone fragments which were causing him discomfort.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

PATIALA: Neeraj Chopra was flying high last year. A throw of 86.47 metres saw the Haryana athlete win the title at Commonwealth Games and he followed that up with 87.43 at the Diamond League leg in Doha. Not finished, at the Asian Games he threw even further, clearing a season’s best distance of 88.06 for gold.

On May 2 this year, Neeraj underwent arthroscopy to remove bone fragments which were causing him discomfort. The javelin thrower had to undergo three months of intense rehabilitation.

The 21-year-old, currently in NIS in Patiala, has started practice with the javelin. While he admits that participation in the World Championships is touch and go, his focus is on getting back to his best before the Olympics. On the sidelines of the Indian Grand Prix VI, this daily caught up with the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist. Excerpts...

How is the shoulder currently and why are you here at NIS?

I feel much better. The rehab process has gone smoothly. I have just started throwing the javelin. I’m here to train under the supervision of my coach Uwe Hohn to avoid any further issue.

You were at the peak of your powers last year. How difficult is it to miss out on Worlds?

It was important for me to have the surgery. I wanted to remain pain-free so that I could concentrate on giving my best. I will visit the doctor who did my surgery (Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala) sometime next week. There is still a 50-50 chance that I might go to the Worlds but most importantly, I need to be ready for Tokyo next year.

How difficult is it to regain that groove?

It will come with time. I just need to be patient and continue working hard and there is plenty of time for me to get back to my best.

How did it feel to finally start throwing again?

I cannot begin to describe how happy I was after I finally held the javelin in my hands. It was like I had to be without one of the constants in my life and it returned back to me. The best part of my rehab was that even though I didn’t throw, I kept up my fitness and worked on my leg and core power. This will help me when I return.

You are remarkably positive for someone who was injured for so long. How did you manage that?

It was difficult. From the coaches, my support staff, parents and friends everybody kept giving me strength. I cannot thank them enough. But something that I have done since I was young is I’m self-motivated and that always keeps negative thoughts from entering my mind.

Have you had time to meet your parents?

I went home for a short while. It was nice to spend some time with them. It was not enough obviously, but an athlete’s life is full of such sacrifices.

You are the poster boy of Indian athletics. Does it put you under pressure?

It is a responsibility, more than pressure. I need to improve even further.

Have you set any aim for yourself considering the Olympics are just around the corner?

I have not set any particular mark. I will work hard and if I practise hard enough, anything is possible. I have already crossed 88m. 90m will also happen if I put my mind to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp