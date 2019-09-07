Home Sport Other

Rijiju hopeful of resolving Commonwealth Games matter

Indian shooters had won a total of 16 medals out of the country’s tally of 66 in Gold Coast to top the table.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with shooters Elavenil Valarivan (L) & Manu Bhaker | PTI

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) decision to exclude shooting from the Commonwealth Games in June drew widespread flak from Indian authorities, with the IOA even threatening to boycott the games. Recently, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju even wrote to the UK Secretary of Sport Nicky Morgan, asking the British government to intervene and reinstate the sport.

The minister, on the sidelines of his meeting with India’s medal-winning shooters from the recently-concluded World Cup in Rio, said that he was hoping for a positive response from his British counterparts or else India would consider taking up the issue through diplomatic channels. “India is one of the most important nations in the Commonwealth Games Federation and excluding shooting from 2022 has upset all. There were no Indians to fight for India’s cause when the decision was taken in the CWG organising executive committee. So it’s not proper to take a decision which is not in the interest of India.”

“We will take it up through diplomatic channels but since it is a sporting event, we would prefer that the CWG executive committee considers our case. If nothing happens, we will be upset and will register our protest. I’ve already written a letter. The IOA will meet me regarding the issue soon.”

Rijiju praised the shooters after they returned with nine medals, including five gold. “The number of medals that our shooting team has won is commendable and I congratulate the entire team.”India have won nine quota places for 2020 Tokyo Olympics so far and the minister is hoping for more. “I’m told there is a possibility of 12 quota places. We are best in the world and I‘m looking forward to it. The talent that we have should reflect in the Olympics.”

Appeal against NDTL ban
Recently, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had suspended the National Dope Testing Laboratory — India’s only accredited laboratory for six months. Rijiju is the chairman of the body and expressed his displeasure over the move. “WADA didn’t do the right thing by suspending NDTL. When I took over, I was told about issues but they were almost sorted and when they got sorted, then they suspended it. We are appealing against it.”

Range upgrade promised

The minister promised the shooters that he would look into improving the facilities in the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. “Recently, I went there and it is one of the finest shooting ranges. However, I found some facilities are not up to the mark. We will upgrade that.”

