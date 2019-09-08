Esow Alben, Jemsh Singh ready for maiden senior test at Track Asia Cup in Delhi

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: After their record-breaking performance at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Frankfurt last week, India’s top cyclist are getting ready to take part in the 6th Track Asia Cup 2019 at the Cycling Velodrome, IG Sports Complex, here in New Delhi from September 9.

The event, which also serves as qualification for World Cup, World Championship & Tokyo Olympics, will see participation from more than 150 cyclists from 16 countries. There will even be participation from European teams — Slovakia and Latvia. India will have a 34-member contingent with a 13-member Khelo India team also set to take part in a bid to enjoy international exposure. Events will be held both in senior and junior categories.

While India are not in the running for qualifying for Tokyo, chairman of Cycling Federation of India Onkar Singh pointed out how the future is bright for the sport.

“We have come a long way from five cycles at our disposal back in 2014 to over 200 currently. Our entire focus is on the next edition of the Asian Games and Olympics. I have even promised the Sports Ministry that we will be on the podium at the next Asiad and will definitely qualify for the next Olympics. We are all set to open six more academies apart from the one here.”

World No 1 in junior Men’s Keirin and Sprint rankings, Esow Alben and fellow junior teammate Jemsh Singh will be part of the senior team this time and all eyes will be on them to see how they make the tricky transition from junior to senior. Esow , a four-time Junior World medallist, and Jemsh will turn 19 this year.

Coach RK Sharma explained the process. “Their timings are very good when compared to the seniors. The next two years will be crucial for their growth. In the juniors, they have won a lot but it might change after they make the move. Mental training will play a role and they must realise they belong to that level and not stop their working hard.”

Both Esow and Jemsh echoed their coach’s thoughts. “We have all come from a poor background and have had to endure a lot of struggle. From now onwards, 100 per cent is not enough and we need to give more. And we are ready to take the next step.”

With regards to this particular tournament, both cyclists added that the main challenge will be provided by the cyclists from Hong Kong, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and China. “They are strong teams and have a long-standing tradition in the sport. We are just starting but our junior Worlds show has given us a major fillip. I’m sure we can win medals here as well if we give it our all.”