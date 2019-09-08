Home Sport Other

Goa court sends rape accused swimming coach to 6-day police custody

Ganguly, who has been charged with raping a minor swimmer, was taken to Mapusa police station after he was flown to Goa late Saturday night.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By ANI

MAPUSA (GOA): A Goa court on Sunday sent swimming coach Surajit Ganguly to six days police custody in connection with a rape case.

"He was produced before the judicial magistrate first class, Mapusa, this morning. He has been sent to police custody for six days," Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon told ANI when contacted over phone.

Ganguly, who has been charged with raping a minor swimmer, was taken to Mapusa police station after he was flown to Goa late Saturday night.

He had gone missing since Thursday when the case was registered against him after videos and photographs of him allegedly molesting the girl surfaced on social media a day earlier. He was arrested from Delhi on Friday.

The victim's father had approached Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal with a complaint against the swimming coach.

The matter was taken by North Goa District Police since the alleged place of occurrence was in Mapusa.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has banned Ganguly from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across India.

Ganguly has won 12 medals in international swimming competitions with the first coming at the Asian Swimming Championships in Hong Kong in 1984. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surajit Ganguly POCSO Rape Charges Goa Swim Coach
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp