Goa court sends rape accused swimming coach to 6-day police custody

By ANI

MAPUSA (GOA): A Goa court on Sunday sent swimming coach Surajit Ganguly to six days police custody in connection with a rape case.

"He was produced before the judicial magistrate first class, Mapusa, this morning. He has been sent to police custody for six days," Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon told ANI when contacted over phone.

Ganguly, who has been charged with raping a minor swimmer, was taken to Mapusa police station after he was flown to Goa late Saturday night.

He had gone missing since Thursday when the case was registered against him after videos and photographs of him allegedly molesting the girl surfaced on social media a day earlier. He was arrested from Delhi on Friday.

The victim's father had approached Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal with a complaint against the swimming coach.

The matter was taken by North Goa District Police since the alleged place of occurrence was in Mapusa.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has banned Ganguly from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across India.

Ganguly has won 12 medals in international swimming competitions with the first coming at the Asian Swimming Championships in Hong Kong in 1984. (ANI)