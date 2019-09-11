Paralympic body derecognised but elections on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE sports ministry has derecognised the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). In a letter written by the ministry addressed to the body’s secretary general, J Chandrashekhar, the ministry stated that the “government is of the view that the PCI has failed to follow good governance practices as also it has violated the National Sports Code of India, 2011 and its own constitution in removing the elected president.

“(...) the government is left with no choice but to suspend PCI.” The recognition is with immediate effect till ‘further orders’. The letter also urged PCI to comply with NSDC and ensure good practices. Here’s a backgrounder to the sorry saga. After a serious complaint was sent to the sports ministry by Inderjit Singh, former president of the body, regarding his removal from the elected post, the ministry had sent two notices to PCI to get their side of the explanation.

“Explanation had been sought from PCI vide Ministry’s notices dated 11-7-2019 and 29-8-2019 on the complaint. The explanation furnished by PCI was found unsatisfactory,” said the ministry in the letter. Also, the PCI’s AGM in May and the SGM, on January 25 and February 25, were deemed invalid, contributing to the suspension. “Bye-laws of PCI have been amended without bringing the same to the consideration of District Registrar of Societies, in violation of the Karnataka Societies Registration Act 1960 and Rules 1961,” said the ministry.

PCI trying to sort out matter

The PCI is trying to sort out issues as soon as possible. Since the interim chief Gursharan Singh is in Tokyo for a chef de mission meeting, the PCI is yet to have a serious discussion. “We don’t want our athletes to be affected and would like the issue to be resolved soon,” Chandrashekhar said.

The committee is of the view that it is a little harsh on them because it was based on a complaint by an individual. Sources in the PCI feel it would be futile to take on the ministry and its dictat. So, as of now, the committee is getting ready for the elections. “We have already called for an election on October 10 and would go ahead with that,” said an official. It is learnt that the PCI has no objection if Inderjit contests the election.

The ousted president is also drawing close to age cap of 70 years. “He will turn 70 next year,” said Chandrashekhar. According to an official, if he sends in a representative also the PCI will have no issue.

This was confirmed by the secretary who said that the issue should be resolved and since the election has already been called on October 10 and majority are in favour, the elections will be held as per schedule. If need be, a special general meeting might be called after the elections. The PCI felt they had the quorum when the president was removed and whatever was done was according to the constitution.