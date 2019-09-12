Home Sport Other

Christian Coleman denies doping, hits out at drug 'smears'

Coleman, the favourite for the 100m at the World Championships in Doha, risked a suspension after drug-testers were unable to locate him on three separate occasions in a 12-month period.

Published: 12th September 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Christian Coleman celebrates as he wins the men's 100-meter dash final at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: US sprinter Christian Coleman hit back at criticism of his three missed doping tests on Wednesday, insisting he had never taken performance-enhancing drugs and never would.

Coleman, the favourite for the 100m at the World Championships in Doha, risked a suspension after drug-testers were unable to locate him on three separate occasions in a 12-month period.

However, the charges against him were withdrawn because of a technicality on September 2 after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) received guidance on how the 12-month window should be calculated.

Coleman, who had previously denied any wrongdoing in a statement released in August, took to social media on Wednesday to elaborate on his case.

In a post on Instagram, the 23-year-old insisted he was a clean athlete, emphasising he does not even take legal supplements.

"Therefore I have never failed a drug test and never will," Coleman said. 

"I'm the biggest advocate for clean sport because I know the sacrifice and what it takes to make it to this level.

"I shouldn't have to defend myself but for the first and last time I literally do not take ANY supplements or protein powders. Nothing even legal to help with recovery. Nothing. I work hard at practice, drink water and Powerade, rest, and work even harder the next day."

- 'Shame on USADA' -

In a separate video message posted on Youtube, Coleman appeared to accuse USADA of attempting to "smear" his reputation, and pointed the finger at US authorities for releasing details of his case into the public domain.

The first reports of Coleman's case appeared in Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. USADA had refused to comment on the case until Coleman himself issued a statement to NBC on August 24.

"It shouldn't have even been a public ordeal," Coleman said. "I've never heard of a situation where an athlete doesn't have their own privacy, they don't get an opportunity to clear their name before any public knowledge is out there. 

"It's a shame on USADA that this was public knowledge, that they didn't know their own rules -- that they expect athletes to know the rules but they can't follow their own."

The case against Coleman stalled after the sprinter's lawyers pointed out under existing rules, his three whereabouts tests should not have been classified as three missed tests.

His first offence occurred on June 6 last year. A doping control officer attempted to test the sprinter and discovered he had failed to update his whereabouts information to reflect his location.

Two more whereabouts failures were logged on January 16 this year and April 26.

However Coleman's team successfully argued under current rules, his first missed case should have been backdated to the first day of that quarter -- April 1, 2018 -- which would mean the dates of the three offences fell outside the required 12-month timeframe for a doping offence to have occurred.

- 'Nobody's perfect' -

Coleman on Wednesday broke down the details of how each missed test happened.

He said the first incident in June 2018 happened when he was injured and sought treatment in Oregon, forgetting to notify drug testers of his change in location. "That's on me, that's my fault," he said.

The second incident in January occurred when he changed the time of a weight session near his base in Kentucky from 9am to 8am. A doping control officer arrived to administer a test. 

Coleman, who said he was only 10 minutes from his home at the time, said he did not receive a call from the tester.

"She said that she came while I was at weights and that she attempted to call," he said. "I didn't get a call, I didn't even know that I had a missed test."

The third occasion happened when he changed his routine and headed to the Drake Relays in Iowa in April. Again, he had forgotten to notify authorities of his change in whereabouts.

"People don't realise how easy it is to miss tests," Coleman said. "People out there calling me an idiot, or I've gotta be stupid to miss tests. I don't know what people look at athletes at, but nobody's perfect. People make mistakes."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christian Coleman Doping
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp