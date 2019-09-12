Home Sport Other

Mary Kom and 8 female athletes in line for Padma Awards

Recently crowned World Champion P.V. Sindhu has been suggested for the Padma Bhushan Award.

Published: 12th September 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

MaryKom

Boxer Mary Kom (File|AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian boxer Mary Kom's name has been suggested for the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award, country's second highest civilian award. The Sports Ministry is also discussing eight other female athletes for the Padma Awards.

The other seven athletes -- ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Indian women's cricket team T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the women's hockey team Rani Rampal, shooter Suma Shirur, ace peddler Manika Batra and mountaineer twin sisters, Tashi and Nungshi Malik -- have been suggested for the Padma Shri Award.

Sources in the Ministry have told IANS that these names have not yet been approved by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Once approved, the names will be sent to the Padma Awards Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The names are being discussed and the final approval awaits," the source informed.

The names of the select awardees will be announced on the eve of the Republic Day next year.

Mary was honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards in 2013 and 2006, respectively. In 2003, she was awarded with the Arjuna Award as well.

Whereas Sindhu recently became the world champion after she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the championships held in Basel, Switzerland. Sindhu, who was overlooked for the Padma Bhushan honour in 2017, was awarded with the Padma Shri in 2015.

