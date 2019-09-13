Badminton doubles specialist Sikki Reddy says her instagram account hacked

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Badminton doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy on Friday said her Instagram account was hacked.

The 26-year-old Hyderabad-based player posted the information on her official Twitter account.

"@instagram please help me some hacker has hacked my account and sends me these messages in Whatsapp. I have already reported too but no response. He got my mail id and phone number everything," she tweeted with a screenshot of the account which says "I am hacker. I sell your account for $700.

"Hi everyone my insta account has been hacked so please don't message or tag me. I will update shortly. Thank you," she said in another tweet.

Responding to her tweet, Hyderabad city police advised her to contact the Cyber Crime Station.