At 84, his heart still beats for wrestling

CHENNAI: Day Chand doesn’t remember much of his historic journey to India’s maiden medal (bronze) in the World Championships way back in 1961 in Yokohama. Trying to recollect the triumphant moments, the 84-year-old though remembers very clearly how a foul umpiring decision deprived him of a gold medal. “The point system was different in those days. It might sound weird but it’s true I finished third despite not losing a single bout,” Chand said. One of his bouts mysteriously ended in a draw, which meant he finished third in the championships.

The first wrestling medal in the Worlds fetched him rewards immediately as he became the first grappler in the country to be given Arjuna Award. The recognition from the Indian government, however, stopped thereafter. “Despite training budding wrestlers for years, my father was never given the Dronacharya Award,” said Chand’s son Yogesh Kumar. After Worlds glory, Chand also won two silver medals in the Asian Games.

Chand retired as Subedar from Indian Army. He also served as a wrestling coach with Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University from 1970 to 1996. Staying with his 60-year-old wife and son in Hisar, Chand still serves as a guiding light to a lot of wrestlers from the nearby localities. The age might not be allowing him to give his all but the three-time Olympian still fights for the cause of athletes by raising issues with the government pertaining to their welfare.