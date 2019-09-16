Manoharan made president of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu elected new office bearers during their annual general body meeting held in Madurai on Sunday. The newly elected office bearers were Sekar J Manoharan (president), AG Kannan (senior vice president), M Renugalakshmi (general secretary) and K Rajarajan (treasurer).

SDAT face IT in final

Selvaraj and Dinesh Kumar scored to help SDAT (Kovilpatti) beat ICF 2-1 in the semifinals of the Income Tax Recreation Club state-level invitational hockey tournament on Sunday. The organising team beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-2 in the other match, with goals from Charles, R Pitchumani and G Saravanakumar.

Vignesh cracks ton

Riding on K Vignesh’s 111 off 73 balls, Seshadri MCC defeated Future Star CA in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league match.

I Division: Seshadri MCC 226 in 40.5 ovs bt Future Star CA 127 in 34.1 ovs.

Prashant shines

Prashant Chopra’s all-round display (3/28; 70) paved the way for Aruna CC to beat Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club in a TNCA Second Division B Zone match. II Division B: Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 190 in 50 ovs (Sriee Vignesh Rao 3/18, Prashant Chopra 3/28) lost to Aruna CC 193/5 in 46.1 ovs (Prashant Chopra 70). CromBest RC 307 in 49.4 ovs (N Mohammed Ashik 87, Shubhang Mishra 83, Sabin Somatha Karnavar 4/76) bt Southern Railway Institute 284/8 in 50 ovs (A Rakesh 65, M Suresh 59, S Shikapdeen 3/43).

Abhishek bags title

Abhishek Dhudasiya beat Santhaseelan with a difference of 10 pins to bag the title at the Lets Bowl bowling league championship held in Thoraipakkam. About 34 players from Andhra, Telangana, Delhi and Tamil Nadu took part. Former national champion Sabeena Athica distributed the prizes.