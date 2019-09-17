Home Sport Other

No Hima Das and Dharun Ayyasamy for Doha challenge

National record holders not recovering in six months is intriguing

Hima Das

Hima Das (File | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

The mystery of Hima Das’ participation seems to be unravelling. The jigsaw pieces are fitting and indications are getting sharper and more candid. There is more than one reason to believe that she is not running at the World Championships. After following the vicissitudes of Athletics Federation of India’s various analogies and explanations about Hima — first a study break, then an injury — in the last six months and more so in the last two weeks, it seems very certain now that she will not even participate at the World Championships. 

It is understood that AFI is not going to risk her at Doha and even the foreign coach Galina Bukharina believes she should not be risked. All the drama about her comeback in June, July and August when she won a cluster of back-to-back medals at vague international tournaments in Poland and Czech Republic has come to nothing. Hopefully, the sports ministry is keeping a close watch on this. 

The perplexity of the whole situation is compounded by the numerous reasons given by different officials and coaches of the AFI over the last six months. The range varies from a simple back injury to chronic spondylosis/spondylitis to career-threatening degenerative injury in the lumbar region. Until about a week ago, everyone believed she would be participating at the World Championships and that perhaps was the target of the AFI when she went to Spala in Poland and later to Czech Republic. She is the rising star of Indian athletics and at 19, she should be treated with care. She should have been handled better. Her presence in the team gives the brand a better value and enough fuel to attract sponsors, not to mention government funding. Her extraordinary run until the Asian Games where she clocked the national record (50.79s) buoyed her to stardom. But her mediocre performances of late are threatening to snap her fledgeling career. She has managed to run in 200m, 100m and even 300m. The 400m performance she gave was 52.09s. The AFI said she would be competing in 400m at an event in Czech Republic on Monday and only after that would she be assessed. 

Even in the case of 400m hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy, the AFI is undecided. But there is all possibility that, despite his name figuring in team list for the World Championships, he might not board the flight to Doha at all. He too has not recovered from injury over the last five months. Under the circumstances, the fabled 400m relay teams, touted as India’s greatest hopes in the Olympics, seem to be weaker than anticipated. Especially, in the 4x400m women’s and mixed categories.

In the case of Anjali Devi, who has been the fastest quarter-miler (51.53s at Lucknow Inter-State) a decision needs to been taken on whether she would be picked for the Worlds. The confirmatory trials are on September 21 and if she repeats her performance she will take the flight to Doha. 
However, going by indications and policies of the AFI, she would be under intense scrutiny. The AFI is very strict on non-campers and usually doesn’t allow them to participate until and unless they are convinced. Anjali had been outside the camp.

