Home Sport Other

Shooter Heena Sidhu slams Pak Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Kashmir tweet

Malala said she had been approached by several Kashmiri residents, including girls, who were 'too scared to leave their homes' to attend their school.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Heena Sidhu (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Since the time the Indian government abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, not only various politicians but also celebrities from both sides of the border have expressed themselves on social media platforms. Recently, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets which did not go down well with a lot of people.

Malala said she had been approached by several Kashmiri residents, including girls, who were 'too scared to leave their homes' to attend their school.

Quoting a Kashmiri girl, Malala had tweeted: "I feel purposeless and depressed because I can't go to school. I missed my exams on August 12 and I feel my future is insecure now. I want to be a writer and grow to be an independent, successful Kashmiri woman. But it seems to be getting more difficult as this continues."

However, her tweet was slammed by several Indians, including ace Indian shooter Heena Sidhu.

Heena too, responded to Malala on Twitter to remind her about the situation in Pakistan - where Malala was shot in the head.

"Ok so you propose handing over Kashmir to Pakistan because over there girls like yourself have had tooooo good of an education that you nearly lost your life and ran away from your country never to return. Why don't you show us by going back to Pakistan first??" Heena tweeted.

Malala was shot by the Taliban in December 2012 for her campaign on girls' education in the Swat Valley in the north east region of Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Malala Yousafzai Heena Sidhu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp