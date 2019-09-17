Shooter Heena Sidhu slams Pak Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Kashmir tweet

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Since the time the Indian government abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, not only various politicians but also celebrities from both sides of the border have expressed themselves on social media platforms. Recently, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets which did not go down well with a lot of people.

Malala said she had been approached by several Kashmiri residents, including girls, who were 'too scared to leave their homes' to attend their school.

Quoting a Kashmiri girl, Malala had tweeted: "I feel purposeless and depressed because I can't go to school. I missed my exams on August 12 and I feel my future is insecure now. I want to be a writer and grow to be an independent, successful Kashmiri woman. But it seems to be getting more difficult as this continues."

However, her tweet was slammed by several Indians, including ace Indian shooter Heena Sidhu.

Heena too, responded to Malala on Twitter to remind her about the situation in Pakistan - where Malala was shot in the head.

"Ok so you propose handing over Kashmir to Pakistan because over there girls like yourself have had tooooo good of an education that you nearly lost your life and ran away from your country never to return. Why don't you show us by going back to Pakistan first??" Heena tweeted.

Malala was shot by the Taliban in December 2012 for her campaign on girls' education in the Swat Valley in the north east region of Pakistan.