Sakshi in trouble as WFI questions intent

CHENNAI: Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik is in trouble. With some indifferent shows in the past three years ever since her historic medal at Rio de Janeiro, the Haryana wrestler failed to finish on podium in prominent events including three World Championships, incurring the wrath of the wrestling federation. Her decision to remain absent from the national camps, with the latest act of alleged indiscipline happening in Lucknow ahead of the World Championships, made the matter worse for her.

Already under scanner for not delivering expected results, her loss on Thursday against Nigeria’s Aminat Adeniyi in the opening round might cast a serious doubt on her future. In her 7-10 loss, Sakshi remained defensive giving her opponent ample of opportunities to score points. The Nigerian later lost her quarterfinal bout ending Sakshi’s hopes of featuring in the repechage round to stay alive.

“Performance by the women wrestlers is below par. Except for Vinesh, none of them lived up to their billing especially Sakshi (Malik),” said a WFI source. It was learnt that the federation is extremely unhappy with Sakshi and the way she had bowed out of prestigious events in the first few rounds since Rio Olympics. She along with other wrestlers were also warned by the WFI to either improve their performance or get ready to be replaced by upcoming grapplers.

After Rio Olympics, Sakshi participated in the 2017 and 2018 World Championships finishing out of top ten. She though won a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games but lost the quarterfinal bout in the Asian Games to return empty handed. Despite winning silver at Dan Kolov and bronze at Asian Championships earlier this year, the clock was apparently ticking for her with the federation keeping a close watch on her performances.

Like Sakshi, Divya Kakran might also be questioned following her first-round loss on Thursday. She lost the bout 0-2 against reigning Olympic champion Sara Dosho from Japan, who later lost in her quarterfinal closing repechage doors on the Indian wrestler.