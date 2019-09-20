Home Sport Other

Sakshi in trouble as WFI questions intent

Like Sakshi, Divya Kakran might also be questioned following her first-round loss on Thursday.

Published: 20th September 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik

Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik is in trouble. With some indifferent shows in the past three years ever since her historic medal at Rio de Janeiro, the Haryana wrestler failed to finish on podium in prominent events including three World Championships, incurring the wrath of the wrestling federation. Her decision to remain absent from the national camps, with the latest act of alleged indiscipline happening in Lucknow ahead of the World Championships, made the matter worse for her.

Already under scanner for not delivering expected results, her loss on Thursday against Nigeria’s Aminat Adeniyi in the opening round might cast a serious doubt on her future. In her 7-10 loss, Sakshi remained defensive giving her opponent ample of opportunities to score points. The Nigerian later lost her quarterfinal bout ending Sakshi’s hopes of featuring in the repechage round to stay alive.

ALSO READ | Sakshi Malik loses in opening round of World Championships

“Performance by the women wrestlers is below par. Except for Vinesh, none of them lived up to their billing especially Sakshi (Malik),” said a WFI source. It was learnt that the federation is extremely unhappy with Sakshi and the way she had bowed out of prestigious events in the first few rounds since Rio Olympics. She along with other wrestlers were also warned by the WFI to either improve their performance or get ready to be replaced by upcoming grapplers.

After Rio Olympics, Sakshi participated in the 2017 and 2018 World Championships finishing out of top ten. She though won a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games but lost the quarterfinal bout in the Asian Games to return empty handed. Despite winning silver at Dan Kolov and bronze at Asian Championships earlier this year, the clock was apparently ticking for her with the federation keeping a close watch on her performances.

Like Sakshi, Divya Kakran might also be questioned following her first-round loss on Thursday. She lost the bout 0-2 against reigning Olympic champion Sara Dosho from Japan, who later lost in her quarterfinal closing repechage doors on the Indian wrestler.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sakshi Malik
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp