I am very invested in fantasy sports and poker, says 'Instagram King' Dan Bilzerian

Heena Khandelwal By

Express News Service

While some may judge the extravagant lifestyle that multi-millionaire Dan Bilzerian, 38, lives, many envy him, so much so that he has been hailed as ‘King of Instagram’.



After all, the American-Armenian internet personality has 28.3 million followers on Instagram and another 13 million on Facebook.



During his maiden visit to India to announce his association with sports predictor gaming platform, LivePools, Dan’s flamboyance caught everybody’s attention.



The billionaire was always surrounded by a group of girls, tight security and made all his appearances in his signature style – a white V-neck T-shirt and a pair of solid colour shorts.



This, even when he attended the #GetDirtyWithDan party hosted by Dino Morea, which saw some socialites and actors.

However, the internet sensation paired his muted look with a watch that took netizens by surprise – Richard Mille RM11-03 that costs a whopping Rs 1.3 crore.



Tell us about your association with LivePools. And, how big is the market for sports betting?



In the US, the fantasy gaming industry has been explosive. You could look at the growth and story of Draft Kings as an example. We have been monitoring the Indian market for a while now, and the space has really blown up over the last few years.

However, this seems to only be the beginning. I think there is real potential.



Gaming and sports are two spaces that interest me and the team behind LivePools have played a key role in my association. They have a solid growth plan and strategy. I can only tell you the amount that we have invested is between 5-10 per cent.

How invested are you in fantasy sports and gambling?



I am very invested in fantasy sports and poker. I have had much success in playing poker, I think it’s time to equal that with my sporting knowledge! For me, it’s a game of skill. The ability to pick performing players and score points based on their performance is a skill.

What can one make predictions in sports?



Read the data and stats and use them.

You also went to India Poker Championship 2019 in Goa.



I love poker. It was one of the first platforms that pushed me into what I am today.



What’s the highest you’ve gained and lost in poker in one night?



The most that I have won in a single night is $12.8 million. The largest amount that I have lost is $3.6 million and on three separate occasions.

Why did you choose to venture into the grooming industry?



The desire for a natural deodorant without harmful ingredients has inspired my journey to become a male-grooming entrepreneur. All Alister products tout Pheroboost™, a blend of ingredients that promise to increase pheromones.

The range is cruelty-free and vegan.



It is! Everyone should be aware of what they put on their bodies just as they are aware of what is put in it. Many aren’t aware that 80 per cent of what you put on your skin enters the body through the bloodstream.

We are particularly intrigued by how you dress on most occasions. How did it become your signature style?



That’s just me! I went to the White House dressed the same way.