Home Sport Other

Wallabies come from behind to beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup

Fiji right wing Josua Tuisova bounced off Hodge and burst through Christian Lealiifano's tackle before releasing flanker Peceli Yato for a try in the right corner.

Published: 21st September 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Samu Kerevi avoids the tackle of Fiji's Semi Radradra to score a try. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAPPORO: Australia hooker Tolu Latu scored two tries in five minutes as the Wallabies came from nine points down in the second half to beat Fiji 39-21 and escape a huge upset at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Fiji haven't beaten Australia for 65 years -- a run of 17 winless games against the two-time world champions -- whose fans dominated the crowd of 36,482 at the indoor Sapporo Dome.

But that did not stop a physical team featuring several of Fiji's Olympic Sevens gold medallists going ahead 21-12 against the 2015 runners-up four minutes after half-time.

Australia, rattled by Fiji's powerful running, eventually made their forward dominance count thanks to unlikely try hero Latu's double following the match-changing entry of scrum-half Will Genia.

Tries from Fiji-born backs Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete then sealed Australia's comeback win.

Wallaby coach Michael Cheika said he was "not going to complain at all" about the result against the "dangerous" Fiji. 

"We know them very well, their players and that's what we expected. Probably didn't expect to be as far behind!" he admitted.

Australia almost scored from the opening kick-off when Reece Hodge charged down an ensuing clearance kick, only for Fiji to scramble the ball clear.

After Australia-born Fiji fly-half Ben Volavola knocked over an early penalty, a box-kick from Wallabies scrum-half Nic White allowed Fiji to counter-attack.

Fiji right wing Josua Tuisova bounced off Hodge and burst through Christian Lealiifano's tackle before releasing flanker Peceli Yato for a try in the right corner.

Australia eventually made their setpiece play count in the lead-up to an 18th-minute try for Hooper, who drove over after the Wallabies pushed Fiji off their own scrum.

Fiji suffered a setback when Yato went off with concussion in the 26th minute after what appeared to be an illegal no-arms tackle by Hodge.

Captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu said they had asked New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe to refer the incident to television match official Rowan Kitt but no action was taken despite World Rugby promising a crackdown on head-high challenges.

- Flamboyant dive -

Two Volavola penalties extended Fiji's lead to 14-7.

Australia's forwards then earned a penalty that led to an attacking line-out and, after the ball was worked across field, Hodge went over for a 36th-minute try in the right corner but Lealiifano could not nail the conversion.

Fiji led by two points at half-time and they were nine in front four minutes after the break.

After a poor Australia pass sailed over Lealiifano's shoulder, Fiji centre Waisea Nayacalevu gathered it up and ran in from nearly half-way before flamboyantly diving between the posts.

Hodge's penalty cut Fiji's lead to 21-15 and it was no surprise when Cheika brought veteran scrum-half Genia off the bench in a bid to regain control.

Playing the ball close from a succession of line-outs, Latu eventually went over from a maul for a 57th-minute try to cut the deficit to one point.

Hodge missed the conversion but Australia finally went ahead in the 62nd minute through an almost carbon-copy score by Latu.

Matt Toomua, Australia's third goalkicker of the match, missed the conversion.

But Kerevi put the result beyond doubt in the 68th minute after the Wallaby pack drew in Fiji's forwards with Toomua kicking the conversion.

Australia completed their win with a setpiece move off a line-out that ended with Koroibete beating his man for a well-worked try.

Concussion rules mean Fiji will be without Yato for their next match against Uruguay in Kamaishi on Wednesday, with Australia playing fellow Pool D favourites Wales in Tokyo a week on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia vs Fiji Rugby World Cup Wallabies
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp