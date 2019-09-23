Home Sport Other

Sprinter Dutee Chand wants to join politics

Dutee, however, said there is no plan to join politics as of now and she will wait till the completion of her career as an athlete.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand has expressed her interest to enter the political fray after finishing her athletic career.

"I have always wanted to join politics since childhood. My family has also been involved in grassroots politics, with my mother being the SARPANCH of our village," Dutee tweeted on Monday.

"Now, I am focusing on my sprinting career. There is no plan to join politics now," said India's fastest woman.

Earlier this year, Dutee openly announced that she was in a same-sex relationship.

The 23-year-old athlete, who holds the national record in the women's 100 metres event, is preparing for the World Championships scheduled to begin on September 27 in Doha.

