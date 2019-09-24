Home Sport Other

Boxing coaches hail emergence of second line

The feeling stems from the fact that India’s boxers not only upstaged more fancied opponents but also proved to the world that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Published: 24th September 2019 10:22 AM

Boxing coaches Santiago Nieva (left), CA Kuttappa (2nd left), BFI executive director RK Sacheti with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (R) in New Delhi on Monday

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s boxing fraternity is currently basking in the glory of winning two medals at the World Championships, but chief coach CA Kuttappa and high-performance director Santiago Nieva summed up their emotions in a single line: “Pleased but not satisfied”.

The feeling stems from the fact that India’s boxers not only upstaged more fancied opponents but also proved to the world that they are a force to be reckoned with. “We are on a par with most other boxing heavyweights in terms of technique and tactics which was on show in Russia. What we lack is that fearless attitude — hitting back after getting punched. We are working on it and I’m sure in the days to come, our boys will improve further,” Kuttappa said.

The chief coach hailed the level of competition at the national camps and termed it as one of the main reasons behind the growth of Indian boxing. “Earlier, we used to have the same four names trying their best. Medals would also come but we did not have a second line. Sparring was not always of high quality. Now, everyone is desperate to represent the country and we have quite a few in a single category vying for spots. All this has helped everybody up their game.”

Nieva, appointed high-performance director back in 2017, felt that before he joined there was a lack of modern touch to the Indian game which held them back at the highest level. “We have made great strides in video analysis, something that I was adamant on fixing. It is a big part of the modern game — from studying your opposition to preparing strategies based on those observations.”

And all the changes the Argentina-born Swede suggested since being thrust into the role has been followed by the boxers as well as the authorities. “The BFI, SAI and sports ministry have been very helpful. Even the boxers listen to what is being said and try to inculcate those aspects into their game. This willingness to learn is a priceless trait. Winning always helps explain better.”

But there are still a couple of things Nieva wants to improve on, especially considering that the Olympics are coming up next year. “We have made rapid strides in nutrition and mental conditioning but I want to employ a full-time nutritionist and sports psychologist for all the boxers. We have spoken to authorities regarding this. We do get help from other sponsors, but it is on a temporary basis. It would be greatly beneficial for all our athletes if we got one on board permanently before the Tokyo Olympics.”

Minister’s felicitation

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitated Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik on Monday at the SAI headquarters. While Panghal was given a cheque for `14 lakh, bronze winner Manish was awarded `8 lakh.

TAGS
CA Kuttappa Indian boxing coaches Boxing World Championships Santiago Nieva Kiren Rijiju
