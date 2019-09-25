All-round Onkar Prasad leads Lawrence School to big win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An all-round display by TM Onkar Prasad (144; 4/11) helped The Lawrence School hammer Brindhavan Public by 148 runs in the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship. Onkar and Karthik added 112 runs for first wicket in 8 overs.

Brief scores: The Lawrence 224/6 in 20 ovs (TM Onkar Prasad 144, Karthik Gupta 50) bt Brindavan Public 76/9 in 20 ovs (M Babuji 27 n.o, TM Onkar Prasad 4/11). MoM: TM Onkar Prasad. The Laidlaw Memorial 76 in 19.4 ovs (A Md Sanoop 4/15) bt Crescent Castle 45/9 in 20 ovs (Ayaan Mathews 2/9, KG Sanjay Nithilan 2/8, N Akshaath 2/7). MoM: N Akshaath. Riverside Public 237/5 in 20 ovs (G Sukesh 121, R Abishek 36, Sai Bharath 29 n.o) bt JSS International School 122 in 15.5 ovs (Yuvaraj 32, Hari Prasath 25, Aryan Katiyar 4/33, M Varun Kanth 3/13). MoM: G Sukesh. Stanes AIHSS, Coonoor 192/7 in 20 ovs (Gurucharan Bharathi 53, S Jeeva Bharathi 53, SU Muhammed Rakin 36, P David 3/30) bt Hebron 106 in 16.4 ovs (Ciranjeevan 53, S Pradish Pranam 3/9). MoM: S Jeeva Bharathi. Saratha MHSS 106/6 in 20 ovs (M Hariharan 27, SV Roshan Viknesh 3/21) lost to CS Academy, Erode 107/4 in 17.3 ovs (J Pranav 28, VM Pavun Kumar 56 n.o.). MoM: VM Pavun Kumar. Carmel MHSS, Erode 127/3 in 20 ovs (P Vijay Kumar Mandal 77 n.o.) bt Bharathi Vidya Bhavan, Erode 90/9 in 20 ovs (CA Bharath 27, RC Mohana Ramesh 5/23). MoM: P Vijay Kumar Mandal.

Namakkal: (Due to rain, matches reduced to 10 overs per side): Sankar HSS, Sankari West 60/2 in 10 ovs (K Dineshkumar 31, G Vishnuvardhan 26) bt SPB MHSS, Pallipalayam 51 in 10 ovs (G Vishnu Ram 4/9). MoM: G Vishnu Ram. Govt Boys HSS, Komarapalayam 67/2 in 10 ovs (M Dineshkumar 25) bt SSM Lakshmiammal MHSS, Komarapalayam 52/7 in 10 ovs. MoM: R Keerthivasan.

Under-14 cricket tourney

The Lion MS Ranganathan Sports Foundation is organising a state-level U-14 round-robin league cricket tournament for academies and schools from October 2. Boys born on or after July 1, 2005, studying in IX standard and below are eligible to play in the tournament. The event will have 30-over matches except for the final, which will be a 45-over affair. All the matches will be held at Reddy MN Greens Grounds and Santhoshpuram grounds. Entries close on September 28. For further details, contact 9384610083.

Raja shines with ball

B Raja picked up three wickets as Vikravandi CC defeated VRSCET ‘A’ by 42 runs in a Villupuram District Cricket Association League encounter.

Brief scores: I Division: Vikravandi CC 135/9 in 25 ovs (K Balathandayutham 34, B Raja 32, S Praveen Kumar 3/26, S Sowmiya Narayanan 3/33) bt VRSCET ‘A’ 92 in 23.5 ovs (B Raja 3/18); II Division: Sakthi CC 117 22.3 ovs (K Pugazhenthi 27, R Ramesh 36, V Anbu 3/16, T Periyanna Samy 5/24) bt Ammu CC 90 in 19 ovs (V Sathish 30, S Arun Raj 5/26), Mundiyam Pakkam CC 118/7 in 18 ovs (J Akkim Settu 40) lost to Karna CC 120/6 in 17.2 ovs (G Govindharaj 26, P Kumeresan 25); III Division: Siga Management ‘A’ 163/7 in 25 ovs (R Pradeep Raja 41, S Vimal Chandar 27, Raja 29 n.o) bt Power CC 111 in 15. 2 ovs (D Narasimman 42, S Vimal Chandar 3/27, T Naveen Raj 3/23), TVS CC 85 in 17.3 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 26, L Gokul 3 /33, B Honest Raj 4/15) lost to Suriya Polytechnic 90/0 in 11.4 ovs (VS Ajay 55).