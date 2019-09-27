Home Sport Other

Not satisfied with her laurels, Mary Kom says she's hungry for Olympic gold

As the World Championships is approaching, Mary Kom said she is trying her best to get her gold medal tally to seven in the competition.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:25 PM

MaryKom

Boxer Mary Kom (File|AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxer Mary Kom, who is a six-time World Champion, is not satisfied with her past achievements as she aims for an Olympic gold medal.

"Well yes, you know I already have the Olympic medal but not gold. I am not still satisfied and I am still hungry. I still keep doing a lot of hard work because I am not satisfied yet. Actually, if I will be able to win a gold medal in Olympics, of course, I will be very happy," Kom told ANI on Friday.

"I hope my entire nation also will be happy. That is actually a dream for me. Let's see what will happen. I already have the logo on my arm, I have done an Olympic tattoo and I am trying for it," she added.

As the World Championships is approaching, Mary Kom said she is trying her best to get her gold medal tally to seven in the competition.

"I am going for the world championship. I am trying my best to get my seventh gold medal and world championship title. I already have six world championship titles. This upcoming world championship is difficult to say," Kom said.

"I am trying for gold as an athlete. Who doesn't want a gold medal? I also want to get the seventh title, I really want to keep my country proud that is from my side. I always keep doing it, I am trying my best, I will do my best and really want to have seventh gold but let's see what will happen world championship is coming and from my side, of course, I will try to give the best," she added.

When asked about joining politics professionally, Kom said, "Right now I have not decided anything. Still, I am focusing on my upcoming competition. I am still active in my profession. Right now BJP government has nominated me as MP. I am so glad and happy it's one of the great honours. For the future, I have not decided yet whether I will join or not. May be after retirement I can tell you."

