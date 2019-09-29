Home Sport Other

Women cagers in Oly qualifiers

Ina surprising turn of events, India will feature in the Olympic basketball qualifiers in November.

Published: 29th September 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Ina surprising turn of events, India will feature in the Olympic basketball qualifiers in November. After finishing last among in Women’s Asia Cup, India had lost that right. Only the top seven from the event and the new Division B winners were to make the cut. As per sources, with Division B finding no takers as hosts, India will fill in as the eighth team in the competition.

It is pertinent to mention that India hosted Division B in 2017, and made it to the top tier after emerging victorious. With no official communication from the international federation, India’s inclusion in the tournament was discovered when the draw ceremony for the pre-qualifiers took place in the city on Saturday.

