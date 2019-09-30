Home Sport Other

Pace duo gets TN up and running

Racking up wins on the field can be one hell of a salve, especially when things off it aren’t exactly going your way.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

K Vignesh (left) and M Mohammed

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Racking up wins on the field can be one hell of a salve, especially when things off it aren’t exactly going your way. Voices over the recent controversies and changes surrounding Tamil Nadu cricket haven’t really gone silent, but the team cut through that clutter all three times they hit the grounds in Jaipur during this Vijay Hazare Trophy. Three solid victories. A strong grip on the top spot of Group C. And not to mention a healthy net run rate (1.61), if push does come to shove towards the business end of the league stage.

One department that needs to be credited for this purple patch is the pace battery; the duo of Krishnamoorthy Vignesh and M Mohammed in particular. Batsmen have been mostly pulling their weight; seven fifties is a decent haul in three games. But 17 wickets — the combined haul of the two right-arm pacers so far — at a combined average and strike rate of 13.41 and 17 does take the cake. And all this at less than run-a-ball.

“All three of us (including Thangarasu Natarajan) have found rhythm quickly,” said Mohammed. “We’re looking at keeping our line tight, only on the stumps. That has helped us cut down on runs, put pressure on batsmen, and bring leg-before and caught behind into the equation. Most of our wickets have come like that. Nattu and Vignesh are better with the new ball, and my approach suits it when it’s a little older.”
These numbers make for an excellent read for everyone in Tamil Nadu who love their domestic cricket. But these statistics don’t really convey how Vignesh and Mohammed have been making lives of their batting mates a lot easier.

The two have a tag-team of sorts going at the moment. While Vignesh has primarily been skittling out batsmen within the first powerplay (three in two matches), Mohammed has been making hay at the death (four in two). This one-two combo was on full display in both matches (Bihar were restricted to 217/7, and Rajasthan to 261/9) when the spin of the coin put the onus on the bowlers to let the batsmen breathe easy.
“I and Nattu generally bowl ha­lf of our overs in that period (death),” observed Mohammed. “I try to mix up my lengths ea­ch over; slower bouncers, back-of-the-hand deliveries. The former has got me wickets in the slog overs. Plus, (Dinesh) Ka­r­t­hik anna gets Jaggi (N Jagadeesan) to keep in the last 10, and positions himself close to us in the circle to give us inputs.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy Tamil Nadu cricket
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp